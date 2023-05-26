Alexa Hurlburt of Otego, a Childhood and Special Education major, was recognized by the Thelma P. Lally School of Education at The College of Saint Rose during its 2023 Honors Convocation.
Hurlburt received the Outstanding Senior in an Undergraduate Program Award. The award recognizes graduating seniors who have at least a 3.5 grade-point average and who meet other criteria specified by the department faculty in which they study.
The following area SUNY Oneonta students received awards based on their academic achievement during the recently held 35th annual recognition reception. Jacob Aubrey of Oneonta, Talia Casimir of Oneonta, Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Samantha Martin of Howes Cave, Nathaniel Schwed of Oneonta, and Suzanne Ghersi of Delhi.
Jillian Segina of Mount Vision is one of 20 graduating SUNY Oneonta seniors to receive a Senior Service Award recognizing commitment to volunteerism.
According to a media release, seniors who completed at least 350 hours of service through the university’s Center for Social Responsibility and Community were recognized during a reception.
Segina received a medal for completing 786 hours of community service.
SUNY Broome President Kevin E. Drumm recently presented the Frank G. Paul Medal of Excellence in Math and Science to the following area high school seniors. Elijah Baciuska and Jesse Voltz of Afton High School, Jacob Albrecht and Kendra Hartz of Deposit High School and Maeric Barrows and Sarah Markham of Greene High School.
According to a media release, the recognition also included a monetary award that went to the top-scoring male and female students in math and science from at least 19 school districts, most of which are in Broome County.
Additionally, medal recipients planning to attend SUNY Broome will be considered for the Francis and Lillian Paul Scholarship for SUNY Broome’s STEM program. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Logan Palmer of West Winfield was welcomed into Beta Gamma Sigma National Honor Society on April 27, at the Western New England University chapter’s annual induction ceremony.
According to a media release, Beta Gamma Sigma is a national honor society for business majors at schools accredited by AACSB International, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Students are selected from the top 7% of juniors, top 10% of seniors, and top 20% of graduate students. Candidates must have completed two semesters of study at Western New England University.
Palmer is working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Sport Management.
Western New England University is in Springfield, Massachusetts.
SUNY Oneonta biology major Jillian Segina of Mount Vision was recently recognized for attaining a platinum-level leadership milestone through the university’s Leadership Education and Development program.
Another LEAD program participant, biology major Felicia Gonzalez of Oneonta, was recently recognized for attaining a gold-level milestone; while Elizabeth Thompson of Morris and Delaney Williams of Oneonta were recognized for silver-level milestones.
According to a media release, all students may choose to participate in the LEAD program, which aims to better prepare them for life after earning their degree by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be good leaders.
There are three levels, silver, gold and platinum for the program to be completed. Completion of a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that may be used when running for office or applying for Student Travel for Excellence Program funding. The program also provides students with a leadership record suitable for submitting to potential employers.
Donald M. Smith was recently named Outstanding General Manager for the seventh time at the McDonald’s in Walton where he has worked for more than two decades.
According to a media release, the award, given to the top 10% of general managers across the nation, is based on sales, team support, customer service and operations.
Smith gives credit for his award to his crew members.
