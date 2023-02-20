Wildcat students of the month for February at Milford Central School have been named.
They are seventh grader Noah Jubar and ninth grader Damien Phillips.
Milford Pride Awards are presented monthly to an MCS middle school and high school student based on recommendations from faculty members.
SUNY Oneonta student Riley Bowen of Hartwick participated in the production of “Nordost” at the Region I Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival at Cape Cod on Feb. 2, as its stage manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.