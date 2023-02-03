Olivia Card of Oneonta, Laela Groat of Norwich, Samantha Harvey of Maryland, and Dylan Neer of Otego are among the SUNY Oneonta students with works on display in the exhibit “Black, White & Full Color.”
Ronica Clarke of Richfield Springs, Kenneth Dukes of Oneonta, and Laela Groat of Norwich are among the SUNY Oneonta students with works on display in the exhibit “Art Across Campus: Literature in Translation.”
The exhibits may be viewed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, until Feb. 18.
Alexandra Gue of Delhi, is among 21 Shenandoah University students and alums who were inducted into the national leadership honor society Omicron Delta Kappa on Jan. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.