Dana Cudmore of Cobleskill has joined the board of trustees of the Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology at 136 Blowing Rock Road in Howes Cave.
According to a media release, Cudmore will provide public relations and fundraising assistance to guide the Cave House Museum’s 11-member board in the development of its educational mission which strives to provide education to the public on geology, biology, and local history.
Cudmore has worked as a newspaper and magazine writer, editor, and in public relations for the SUNY system. After running his own agency, Media Services, he worked as an external affairs officer for a federal disaster response and recovery agency before retiring.
A longtime Schoharie County resident, Cudmore has written and presented talks on Howe Caverns, the historic cement and stone quarrying industry of the Howes Cave area, and upstate New York’s “cave country.” In his teens, he worked summers at the cave as a tour guide from 1971 through 1976, and developed a lifelong interest in the cave’s mysteries and history, as well as other caves in upstate New York and beyond.
Keely Higgins of Otego is one of six peer tutors who earned the National Tutor Association Level 1 Certification this academic year through SUNY Oneonta’s Student Learning Center. Higgins is undeclared major at SUNY Oneonta.
Tutors must have completed the courses for which they are tutoring at SUNY Oneonta and received a B+ or better in the course. All tutors complete a two-hour training workshop before working with tutees, and complete additional training throughout the time they work at the Student Learning Center.
Aliyah Abdelsalam of Oneonta was among 10 students who earned diversity awards as part of the Kente Graduation Recognition Ceremony at SUNY Oneonta. Sponsored by the university’s Department of Africana/Latino Studies and Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence, the annual ceremony recognizes the achievements of SUNY Oneonta’s diverse student population of African American, Latinx, Asian, and Native American and non-AALANA students and allies.
Abdelsalam was awarded the Leadership and Courage Award and will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics.
The following area residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Sierra Caruso of Walton, at Russell Sage College; Olivia Eppich of Jefferson, at SUNY Oswego; and Holly Rossmann of Middleburgh, at Clarkson University.
According to a media release, PKP the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
