Oneonta native Mahala Johnson was recently initiated into the Lycoming College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities in April.
According to a media release, students must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace ODK ideals to be considered for initiation. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Lycoming College is in Lexington, Virginia.
Cierra Arnold of Otego has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education in Salt Lake City.
According to a media release, the award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area and League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area recently named delegates to attend the 23rd Students Inside Albany program scheduled from May 21 to 24.
All high school juniors, the chosen delegates are Zachary Grygiel, Oneonta High School; Olivia Loewenguth, Cooperstown High School; and Maeve Robinson, Edmeston High School.
According to a media release, Students Inside Albany will host 60 students from across the state for first-hand education about their state government. The program is designed to increase student awareness related to their responsibility in representative government and provide information about the tools necessary for meeting that responsibility.
While at the conference, students will participate in interactive lectures on the state budget process, role of lobbyists in the legislative process, citizen rights to access government information, role of media in politics, and the move to reform state government. Tours of the Capitol and shadowing representatives in the Senate and Assembly for an afternoon session on the Chamber floors will also be offered.
