UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton has presented this year’s Sally Dean Award to registered nurse Kathleen Ulmschneider.
According to a media release, the award honors the memory of another registered nurse, Sally Dean, who during her tenure at Delaware Valley was reported to be truly committed, dedicated and someone who treated her co-workers, patients and their visitors with compassion.
Ulmschneider began at DVH in 2001 as a charge nurse in the special care unit, as well as serving as a nursing supervisor. In 2015, she continued as nursing supervisor but also began serving as an emergency department nurse.
In nominating Ulmschneider, staff spoke of her willingness to come in on short notice to cover a staff call-out, or arrive early and/or stay longer when necessary. Described by co-workers as an adviser and teacher, she also helps mentor younger nurses.
Wildcat students of the month for January at Milford Central School have been named.
They are eighth-grader Bella Garlick and 11th-grader Brandon Sargent.
Milford Pride Awards are presented monthly to an MCS middle school and high school student based on recommendations from faculty members.
Kevin Pipher has been named manager of Rehabilitation Services and Cardiac Rehabilitation at United Health Services Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton.
According to a media release, Pipher was most recently employed as a physical therapist at Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich for almost 10 years where he was involved in numerous leadership roles involving patients, inpatients and was also a clinical instructor in physical therapy.
Pipher is a graduate of Nazareth College of Rochester. He lives in Greene with his wife and two children, Henry and May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.