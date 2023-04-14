Chenango County Historical Society’s Museum Archivist and Collections Coordinator Zachary Greenfield has been selected to receive a professional development scholarship funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
According to a media release, the Museum Association of New York recently announced that Greenfield is among 25 museum professionals selected from across the state who will attend the conference “Finding Center: Access, Inclusion, Participation, and Engagement” from April 15 to 18, with full financial support.
“Attending the MANY 2023 conference will allow me to learn new techniques from museum professionals in order to share the stories of Chenango County,” Greenfield commented in the release.
Greenfield’s scholarship includes conference registration, travel to Syracuse, special event fees, and a complimentary MANY annual membership.
Awardees were selected through a competitive process, with applications being reviewed by a panel that included members of MANY’s board of directors.
SUNY Oneonta business administration and accounting students assisted classmates, university employees and area residents prepare and file their 2022 tax returns as participants of a campus program.
According to a media release, 19 students, including Patricia Biegel of Westford and John Wolfert of Oneonta, were trained through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program during the spring semester.
The VITA program is part of a three-credit course offered for a second year at SUNY Oneonta, where students spend part of the semester becoming certified and preparing tax returns for those with a salary of $60k or less. Students worked in pairs to complete client returns.
The course will finish with lessons on international taxation in various countries.
The Elmira College Rho Mu Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education recently inducted 19 members from Education and Speech and Language Disabilities majors into the honor society, including Laura Walker of Roxbury.
Alexandra Gue of Delhi was among a group of Shenandoah University students, faculty and staff who recently traveled to Botswana as part of the university’s Global Citizenship Project.
The group stayed in the town of Maun and took a day trip to Moremi Game Reserve to experience the area’s wildlife and geography; spent two days in the town of Ghanzi at the Grassland Bushman Lodge, where they experienced more wildlife and learned about the San (Bushman) way of life in the Kalahari Desert; and visited Okavango Craft Brewery to learn about agriculture in Botswana.
Additionally, the group toured Happy Home Academy and met with students, faculty and staff at the school, and visited an elephant orphanage.
Since its debut in 2005, the Global Citizenship Project has sent close to 1,000 members of the Shenandoah University community to 68 international and domestic destinations so that each person might learn more about the world and themselves. GCP participants are chosen by a selection committee after going through an application process.
GCP trips are offered exclusively to SU students, faculty, staff and trustees annually during Shenandoah’s spring break.
