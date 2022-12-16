SUNY Oneonta students including Neil Cotten of Maryland, recently volunteered their time and efforts to help prepare a holiday initiative designed to bring joy and light to the city of Oneonta and its residents this season.
According to a media release, Cotten and 34 other students gathered in Neahwa Park to hang lights and decorations and help set up for the Oneonta Festival of Lights, a free annual drive-through holiday lights display scheduled to kick off Sunday, Dec. 18.
The students, who were recruited by the college’s Center for Social Responsibility and Community, included members of the softball team and several Greek organizations.
Students said it felt good to give back to the community that’s so welcoming to them.
This is the third annual Oneonta Festival of Lights, sponsored by First Night Oneonta and Five Star Subaru. More than 30 local organizations and businesses take part and create individual light displays, including the college.
The event, which runs until Jan. 1, is dedicated to the late John Hayen, the college’s assistant men’s soccer coach, who was known for his elaborate holiday light displays
Alexander Segina of Mount Vision, was recently recognized with a platinum-level leadership milestone through SUNY Oneonta’s Leadership Education and Development program. Segina is studying biochemistry at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, the milestone requires a commitment to improving oneself and enhancing knowledge by exploring leadership opportunities, participating in campus organizations and serving the campus community by taking on recognized leadership roles.
Completion of the level requires attending 19 events designated with a learning outcome (three must be diversity events), actively participating in four recognized organizations, completing three online courses (Foundations of Leadership, Personal Development, Organizational Development), and serving as an officer in a club or organization for at least two semesters which takes an average of 219 hours to complete.
LEAD@Oneonta is a comprehensive leadership program based on the most up-to-date research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education. Milestone levels start with silver, then gold and finally, platinum.
Jaelyn Jaquay is one of 47 Baldwin Wallace University students to be named to the 2022 Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team.
A student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average. A student-athlete may only receive Academic All-OAC on three occasions.
Jaquay, who garnered her first accolade, carries a 3.960 grade-point average in communication sciences and disorders and psychology.
She is a graduate of Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School.
Baldwin Wallace University is in Berea, Ohio.
