More than 40 SUNY Oneonta students, five of them local, received the Richard Siegfried Student Award for earning a total grade-point average of 3.9 or higher for the fall semester.
According to a media release, the award honors the memory of Richard K. Siegfried, SUNY Oneonta Professor of Theatre from 1958 until 1995.
Siegfried is said to have epitomized excellence in his academic life, through imagination, meticulous scholarship and discipline, and through his expectation of the same pursuit of excellence in his students and colleagues.
His dedication is said to have brought excellence to his work in such historical theater worlds as Aristophanes, Moliere, Ibsen, and Chekhov, to his rigorous study of the skills of voice and movement, and to his leadership in the imaginative creativity of improvisation.
Area students who received the award include Jacob Aubrey, Alexander Ceacareanu and Risa Tanaka, all of Oneonta; and Ava Gockel of Prattsville and Dylan Neer of Otego.
Brenden Cairns graduated with 30 others on Dec. 21 from the 72nd Session of the Ulster County Law Enforcement Training Group and is now the newest certified deputy in the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department in Delhi.
According to a media release, during his training, Cairns served as a squad leader and received an outstanding academic achievement award.
Cairns has been assigned to the road patrol division. Attending the commencement ceremony were Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond, Undersheriff Kim Smith and Major John Demeo.
DuMond commended Cairns in the release “for his outstanding effort and commitment to excellence.” He added that “Deputy Cairns personifies the high standards set by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office where honor, pride and integrity are not just a motto, but the moral code by which we lead.”
