Wildcat students of the month for December at Milford Central School have been named.
They are seventh grader Makenna West and 10th grader Sophia Burgher.
Milford Pride Awards are presented monthly to an MCS middle school and high school student based on recommendations from faculty members.
Graham Wooden of Oneonta, Haleigh Burton of Unadilla and Neil Cotten of Maryland were among more than 40 SUNY Oneonta students who provided sports and exercise workshops to local children during the “Little Red Dragons” program held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club.
According to a media release, students from several different majors participated in the pilot program as part of their Human Growth and Motor Development course.
“The Little Red Dragons program is an experiential learning assignment,” said Dr. Katie Griffes, the course’s instructor and assistant professor of Sport and Exercise Sciences. “It is designed to give students hands-on experiences implementing and observing content they have learned throughout the semester.”
Griffes collaborated with OBGC staff over the summer to come up with a partnership that would serve both the college and the community. In the fall, students enrolled in Griffes’ Human Growth and Motor Development course came up with a name for the program, which will continue to be a course requirement each semester.
Each day of the program featured multiple hour-long fitness workshops, beginning at 4 p.m. and running as late as 8 p.m. Participation totaled 10 to 15 children in various age groups and involved a range of activities, including martial arts fundamentals, soccer ball control and balance, throwing and catching, fine motor skills, Tic-Tac-Toe and running, proper weight room use and resistance training and softball. Leading each session were two to three students with a 5:1 ratio of children to instructor.
To prepare for the program, students spent several hours in and out of class designing lesson plans based on their interests and backgrounds. Each workshop outline included instructional strategies, plans for giving feedback, safety measures and rules, materials, developmental considerations and potential adaptations.
The pilot program was a win-win, offering fresh, fun programming for OGBC members, and valuable experience for the Oneonta students, many who plan to work with children and teens in health and fitness industries as coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists and other movement-based professions.
