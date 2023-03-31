Otsego Land Trust recently added three members to what was a nine member board of directors.
According to Board Chair Carla Hall of Morris, “The three new board members bring wider geographic representation and a strong personal commitment to conservation.”
According to a media release, Otsego Land Trust works in communities throughout Otsego, Schoharie, and Delaware counties.
Named to the board were Sara Albright of New Lisbon, director of advisory services at Optum and vice president of the data analytics Bassett Optum partnership. She has worked with Bassett for more than 30 years.
Albright and her husband Matthew have conserved their land through Otsego Land Trust and purchased surrounding parcels to add to the conservation easement over the years. “Conservation has always been a priority for our family,” noted Albright in the release, adding that she encourages other property owners to make the same commitment.
Dietrich L. Snell is a partner in the litigation department at Proskauer, an international law firm based in Manhattan. He previously oversaw the Environmental Protection Bureau, including enforcement and policy with the New York Deputy Attorney General. Snell has deep roots in the Otsego region. “My father, George Snell, was from Herkimer and was one of the founders of Otsego Land Trust,” Dieter recalls. “We vacationed on Otsego Lake and I attended summer camps in the area. Now we own the home my parents built in the 1980s.”
Joan Fox of Oneonta owns Keller Williams Upstate New York Properties and has been a real estate broker in the region for many years. With a background in business, negotiation, training, marketing, and creative problem-solving, the release states that she will use those skills to help Otsego Land Trust conserve more natural resources.
Otsego Land Trust is a private, nonprofit organization that works with landowners and partners to improve the quality of life in the Upper Susquehanna region by conserving farmland, forests, and waterways in perpetuity.
Visit www.otsego landtrust.org for more information.
