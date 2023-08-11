Zachary Craft of Unadilla was presented with a True Blue award by the Hartwick College Athletic Department during its annual spring recognition ceremony.
Craft, who played soccer for the Hawks and majored in biology, was among a select group of student-athletes to be recognized with the award, which acknowledges four-year letter winners.
SUNY Oneonta students are receiving firsthand experience in their fields of study this summer with research projects on topics ranging from theater to natural sciences.
A total of 24 SUNY Oneonta students, including five from the area, are involved in projects on and off campus through the university’s Summer Research Fellowship Program.
Fellowships assist undergraduate and graduate students with costs related to participating in summer research and creative activity in either an independent or group project.
SUNY Oneonta faculty are mentoring students in projects ranging from a Shakespeare intensive study in Prague to research that combines sustainability and video games in elementary, middle and high school education.
The 2023 Summer Research Fellowship recipients receive financial support from University Advancement’s Student Research and Creative Activity Grant Fund, with additional funding from Alumni Engagement. Students receive grants of up to $3,000 each, with a maximum of $6,000 for two or more students working together on a single project. Students who must remain on campus for their research stay at SUNY Oneonta for free.
Students will share their projects with the campus community during a Summer Student Research and Creative Activity Showcase scheduled from Sept. 7 to 14.
Area students participating in the Summer Research Fellowship Program include Jhon Rios of Oneonta, Andrew Lutz of Oneonta, Taylor Wall of Cobleskill, Tyler Mann of Middleburgh and Oskar Isaksson-Stahler of Franklin.
Pyper Kneale of New Berlin, a business marketing major with a minor in agricultural business, is among the six 2023 recipients of a $1,000 New York State Grange Scholarship.
Class valedictorian, Kneale graduated from high school in June from Unadilla Valley Central School and in May with a associate of science degree from Tompkins Cortland Community College.
According to a media release, the DeNise Scholarship is given from a grant to the New York State Grange by Howard DeNise. DeNise was a Grange member in Monroe County. The award is given to someone who is studying of plans on studying some line of agriculture.
Visit www.nysgrange.org for more information.
The Oneonta Area Branch of the NAACP has awarded a second 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Tuition Assistance Award to Anya Sloth of Oneonta.
According to a media release, the purpose of the award is to recognize a student who has demonstrated the ideals and principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in their schools and communities. The education committee considers Sloth to be an excellent role model for her peers and selected her for the award for that reason.
A June graduate of Oneonta High School, Sloth plans on majoring in biology at SUNY Plattsburgh.
During her time at OHS, Sloth was a member of the concert choir and band, drama club, and cross-country, indoor and outdoor track teams.
During her senior year she captained the girls cross country team and was recognized by the Southern Tier Athletic Conference. Sloth plans to continue running in college as a Plattsburgh State Cardinal.
When not at school Sloth could be found reading, walking her dog Odie, going for long runs, babysitting, or writing. As Teen Talk columnist for The Daily Star, she noted in the release that writing and sharing thoughts and ideas through her columns is a great way of spreading education and opening the eyes of others to different subjects.
Richfield Springs Community Center held its annual Bass Fishing Tournament fundraiser last month from the state Boat Launch on Canadarago Lake. The event drew 32 boats and 76 anglers.
Tournament winners were determined by weighing the three largest bass from each boat for a total combined weight. A lunker contest was also held for the tournament’s single largest bass caught. Coming in first place was Nick Brutsky and Stan Rozyla at 12.85 pounds; followed in second place by Don Hoag with a weight of 10.36 pounds, and in third place, Matt Weisbecker and Jon Czarnecki at 10.16 pounds. Weisbecker and Czarnecki also took home the prize for the heaviest lunker weighing in at 4.93 pounds.
