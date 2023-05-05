Keely Higgins of Otego is one of six peer tutors who earned the National Tutor Association Level 1 Certification this academic year through SUNY Oneonta’s Student Learning Center. Higgins is undeclared major at SUNY Oneonta.
Tutors must have completed the courses for which they are tutoring at SUNY Oneonta and received a B+ or better in the course. All tutors complete a two-hour training workshop before working with tutees, and complete additional training throughout the time they work at the Student Learning Center.
Aliyah Abdelsalam of Oneonta was among 10 students who earned diversity awards as part of the Kente Graduation Recognition Ceremony at SUNY Oneonta. Sponsored by the university’s Department of Africana/Latino Studies and Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence, the annual ceremony recognizes the achievements of SUNY Oneonta’s diverse student population of African American, Latinx, Asian, and Native American and non-AALANA students and allies.
Abdelsalam was awarded the Leadership and Courage Award and will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics.
The following area residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Sierra Caruso of Walton, at Russell Sage College; Olivia Eppich of Jefferson, at SUNY Oswego; and Holly Rossmann of Middleburgh, at Clarkson University.
According to a media release, PKP is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
