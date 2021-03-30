Preview of books coming out in film

For those who enjoy reading books before they become films...
“Without Remorse” by Tom Clancy is part of the Jack Ryan series and is considered to be chronologically the first although not the first published. It tells the backstory of recurring character John Kelly, aka Mr. Clark. You’ll see how an ordinary man crossed the lines of justice and morality to become a CIA legend. It will be released on Prime Video on April 30.
“All Things Cease to Appear” by Elizabeth Brundage will be released on Netflix on April 30, with the title “Things Seen and Heard.” This literary thriller is set in a former dairy farm in upstate New York. The previous owner met with a tragic end that orphaned three sons. When tragedy strikes the new family, their dark secrets rival the farm’s history.
“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead is a well known Pulitzer Prize winning, New York Times bestselling chronicle of a young slave’s journeys as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. It is a story that recreates the terrors of the antebellum era with the gripping tale of one woman’s will to escape. It premieres on May 14 on Prime Video.
“Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” by Anonymous is an early English poem of magic, chivalry and seduction composed during the 14th Century. You’ll find this title in the online catalog by a variety of authors that probably relate to the ancient tome, but the original tells of a green knight who presents himself at King Arthur’s Court and challenges the knights to strike him with a single blow as long as he is allowed to return the strike on the next New Year’s Eve. The Green Knight will open in theaters on July 30.
“Dune” by Frank Herbert is one of the bestselling science fiction novels of all time. Even if you don’t like science fiction you should read it. The screen version hits HBO Max on Oct. 1.
“Street Gang: the Complete History of Sesame Street” by Michael Davis was written in 2008 and can be seen on HBO in 2021. The book is a bestselling account of the story behind one of the most influential, durable, and beloved shows in the history of television.
“The Last Letter from your Lover” by Jojo Moyes was published in 2010 and will premiere on Netflix in late 2021. It was written by a New York Times bestselling author. It is a sophisticated, page-turning double love story spanning 40 years, involving memory loss and a mysterious love letter.
“Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid was published in 2019 and will premiere on Prime Video late in 2021. It is a gripping novel about the whirlwind rise of an iconic 1970s rock group and their beautiful lead singer and reveals the mystery behind their infamous breakup.
“Conversations with Friends” by Sally Rooney was published in 2017 and will premiere on Hulu in 2022. You’ll find two old friends drawn into the sophisticated world of a well-known photographer and her husband. What begins as harmless flirtation between one friend and the husband, strains all other relationships. This book demonstrates the pleasures and dangers of youth.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann and “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens are both set to resume filming this May. These bestsellers promise to become blockbuster movies. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Martin Scorsese with lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Crawdads was scooped up by Reese Witherspoon who brought “Gone Girl,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Little Fires Everywhere” to the screen. Breakout actress Daisy Edgar-Jones from Normal People will play the lead.
