The library is swimming in "Oceans of Possibilities" this summer!
The Adult Summer Reading Program has a Reading Raffle, and you can log your reading with the online app called Beanstack or with paper raffle tickets that you bring to the library. Either way, you could win a fantastic prize.
One prize basket is filled with gift cards from downtown businesses and I know I’ve said it before but we always appreciate their generous support.
The second prize basket is filled with movie tickets, and all things related to movies. It’s a good year to stack the deck in your favor by turning in as many tickets as you can, aka reading as much as you can.
From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. this Saturday, a special Writers Group program will be held. We’re calling it Writing in the Rotunda and participants will write an entire short story during the two-hour program. Jen will lead a very structured workshop to get you started, and more importantly, to help you finish. Registration is required because if the weather is bad, the group will move into the library’s Community Room where masks will be required and the number of participants will be limited.
The final program for the summer will be Literary Mocktails at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Library staff will go head-to-head to see who can create the best mocktail with a literary theme. At the event, you’ll be provided with the recipes and all of the ingredients. You’ll mix the mocktail, then vote for your favorite. This is a high stakes contest since the staff member with the most votes will win a trip to Hawaii. Joking! The prize hasn’t been determined yet but it will be something much more modest than a trip to the big island! The prizes won't just be about library staff. We'll draw the winners of the Reading Raffle at this event so help us celebrate summer by registering on Eventbrite. I hope you win!
I hope you’re finding time to read this summer. The selection is great and between the print collection, Libby/Overdrive, Hoopla, and Books on CD or MP3, you’re sure to find something that suits you.
I just finished "Tracy Flick Can’t Win" by Tom Perrotta. As always, Perrotta wrote with strong understanding of complex characters and keen insight into the human condition. I’m a huge Perrotta fan so if you haven’t read him, I highly recommend it.
If you want information about new books emailed to you each month, sign up for the genre of your choice by navigating to the bottom of the library website: hmloneonta.org to find the enews link.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.