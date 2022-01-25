Programs go virtual and outside - again

Just when we thought it was safe to get back in the water, the pandemic fin has circled once again.
Adults have found they enjoy programs virtually, in the comforts of their own home; in comfortable attire and sometimes with a beverage at hand. Preschool children however, aren’t as excited, possibly because they ‘re already in comfortable attire with a beverage at hand.
As a way of enticing the little ones to visit library programs virtually, Miss Kathryn is shaking things up a bit. Each week, online Story Time for ages 1 to 5 will take a different approach.
This week marks the first monthly Music Makers Story Time where children can shake their sillies away with lively songs, musical instruments and fun! Music kits may be picked up at the library anytime during the week before the program. To register, go to Eventbrite and search for Zoom Music Makers.
On the second Wednesday of each month, we will host Outdoor Messy Art for ages 1 to 5. Bundle up and join us outside to create fun projects with a mess that you don’t have to clean up! In case of severe weather, this program will be canceled. To register, go to Eventbrite and search for Outdoor Messy Art.
Not surprisingly, there will be a traditional Story Time every third Wednesday on Zoom. Early literacy is very important in preparing children to succeed in school. Not only do we support this important work by making Story Times fun and engaging, but we have a brand new Early Literacy Station in the Picture Book Room at HML. There are tips and tricks along with supplemental material that parents can take home to further reinforce early literacy skills.
Fun and learning doesn’t have to stop when the school bell rings! Join your friends online for Zoom Afternoon Adventures for youngsters 6 to 11 and discover new stories, fun activities and learn new topics presented by Youth Librarian Miss Kathryn. Activity kits may be picked up at the library before the program. To register go to Eventbrite and search for Zoom Afternoon Adventures.
It’s not too late to join the first Virtual Book Club. We’re starting 2022 with Ann Patchett’s “Commonwealth” so if you’ve read it and want to join, you’ll find Zoom details on our website at hmloneonta.org. There will be lively discussion about the acclaimed, bestselling author — winner of the PEN/Faulkner Award and the Orange Prize — who tells the enthralling story of how an unexpected romantic encounter irrevocably changes the lives of two families.
