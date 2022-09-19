In honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month, I’ve written about many of the services that the library offers. Another way that libraries support a thriving democracy is by providing programs that cover a wide range of enriching and educational topics. Over the years, libraries have transitioned from being all about the book, to being all about information. In addition, libraries have become the institution that carries forward the educational investment in our communities following formal, primary school. Library programs provide opportunity for continuing education and lifelong learning. Library programs serve a diverse population and all of these factors can only elevate and support our communities. Programs expand the vision of a modern library in many ways.
Programs focused on youths are a cornerstone at HML. Besides the traditional story times, there are classes and groups that emphasize technology, art, movement and music. We offer programs at set times, but also have activities for patrons on a drop-in basis or as a take-home kit.
Summer is always the busiest time of year and this one was no different. Our weekly story times consisted of a Park Story Time, Music Makers Story Time, and a Messy Art Program. Older youngsters had weekly Afternoon Adventures, Lego Club, and Open Minecraft. Once a month we offered Kids Craft-urday and programs were offered that emphasized STEAM principles too. There were also special programs sprinkled throughout and we thank Jeff O’Handley of OCCA for taking our kids on a creek walk in Wilber Park. Offering hands-on experiences is one of the most important aspects of creating enriching programs for youth. Besides the creek walk, children had the opportunity to touch sea creatures with a visit from the ViaPort Aquarium. They had the opportunity to build a lighthouse, go on a seashell hunt, create a coral reef, and make a stuffed animal. To round out the summer, youth went to Pirate School and participated in a Mermaid Tea Party! All of these programs seem like pure fun, but actually teach our youngest community members how to enjoy learning, how to explore ideas, and how to problem-solve.
Adult programs focus on reading, writing, “making,” and technology. Regularly scheduled classes include the Writers Group, and the Virtual Book Club. One of our most popular special programs has been the photography classes sponsored by a generous donation from Jim and Carol Baker. They are offered throughout the year and each series teaches a different technique. In keeping with the maker-focus, we offered classes on making crochet mandalas, baking with sourdough starter, and tying your own fishing flies. Last weekend, we had a fantastic Drum Circle in the Huntington Park with a musician from Ghana. There is truly something for everyone.
Technology rapidly changes and the library offers classes and other assistance. It was a true joy to see the high school honor society students volunteer to help patrons with their digital devices. During the time of COVID, the library moved to a reservation system so patrons could register for one-on-one help since holding classes was not recommended. I believe this system will remain in place as we move back to in-person programming. The library has offered genealogy classes, social media classes, and general computer classes over the years and we expect technology classes to be a core program for years to come.
Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
