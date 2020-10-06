Project design to be modified

The presentation of the Huntington Park Project was an exciting final step in the development of the design that will be implemented this spring. If you missed it, you can find it posted on the library website and the YouTube channel.
I’ve found the Stimson Landscape Architect team to be exceptionally talented, respectful of the history of the park and invested in honoring the tradition of this community. I thank the Community Committee and the Library Board for spending so much time on this project. Your good work will result in a better Huntington Park for years to come. Thank you, John Roebig, Danny Lapin, Dave Hutchison, Carolyn Austin, Glenda Bolton, Diane Aaronson, David Hyland and John Pontius. Many thanks to the late Ruth Allen for her wise guidance through the process.
A total of 74 people took the survey and based on their feedback, elements of the design will be modified to meet the expectations of the community. It was interesting to me to see such similar responses between the recent survey and the one from three years ago. It’s apparent that the respondents both love the park and feel that it seems a bit neglected. Some were concerned that too many gardens and other elements would take away the open lawn. Many asked how the library would maintain the new park. Thankfully, a new gardener position was included in the library workforce and I have worked with the Stimson team to create a design that won’t require more work than a seasonal part-time worker can handle.
The area of the park design that earned the most stars was the Landscape Stage. The Stimson Team envisions this area to have a “green” backdrop and one person with experience as a stage designer and theater teacher recommended that the stage be hardscaped and include lighting and power. The most interesting thing that I’ve uncovered is that this area along Dietz Street once had an opera house. It’s great to know that so many people want to see events in the park. I can also picture children acting out favorite fairy tales and otherwise letting their creativity fly.
The next most popular area was the literary garden near the library that includes the perennial plantings and reading nook. In the design, these gardens will begin in the front of the library and sweep in a gentle arc around to the gazebo that Helaine Segal donated. We envision having a series of garden types like a pollinator garden, a native garden, etc. We received much good advice including being sensitive to the historic presence of the Huntington home and concerns about the traffic noise from Chestnut Street. Far from detracting from the historic nature of the library, this area is intended to give it more presence.
The third most popular area is the sledding hill. There were many references to memories of sledding in the park as children or more recently, sledding with children. People seem to want something to do during our long, cold winters and I completely agree.
Next in popularity is the pinetum (an arboretum of conifers) and planted hillside. The Stimson team looked at pictures of the park from early in the last century and saw that Henry Huntington had planted numerous evergreens. Of course, their lives aren’t as long as some of our deciduous trees and most of them have been long gone. Honoring the original park design just feels right though and I think Henry would approve. The hillside closest to the library is begging for attention and the Stimson team have designed a beautiful area with rhododendrons and azalea. What a gorgeous sight that will be in future years.
The last area in the top five is the Lilac Walk. This area is intended to be along the grass behind the gazebo. I think it will give a lovely show each spring and otherwise soften the outer edge of the park by the bank parking lot.
This fall, the Stimson team will be modifying design and drafting construction documents. Sometime this winter, bid specifications will be advertised and competitive bidding will commence. According to municipal law, the lowest bidder will be selected and the project will begin when the ground thaws.
