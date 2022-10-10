There’s a nip in the air and it’s a great time to be a library patron. At dark, on Saturday, Oct, 29, we will host our Pumpkin Glow event. It’s arguably my favorite program at the library and is definitely in my top three holidays of the year. My favorite is the one where I get presents.
This year we’re teaming up with CANO and sponsors include Chestnut Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Destination Oneonta.
Many thanks to Michael Angiletta for donating lots of pumpkins to the library community. Donuts and cider will be served and we only buy the best from Annutto’s Farm Stand.
Pumpkins may be dropped off at the library before 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice. Even if you don’t enter a jack-o-lantern, come take a stroll through the Huntington Park on a possibly dark and stormy night and cast a vote for your favorite.
To help you prepare for Pumpkin Glow, CANO will host a Community Pumpkin Carving from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, again, with pumpkins donated by Angiletta. Come carve a pumpkin and leave it for us to include at Pumpkin Glow.
A pumpkin carving class with Ian McWeeney, long-time pumpkin carving enthusiast, will take place at CANO from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct 27.
McWeeney’s journey and obsession with carving three dimensional designs began 11 years ago, after watching a competitive pumpkin carving reality television show. Nearly a decade before that, he began wearing pumpkins on his head for a Halloween costume. The name “Pumpkinhead” was given to him then and again when he started wearing a pumpkin to take his children trick-or-treating.
Ian started doing carving demonstrations in October of 2019. Since then, he has been approached to do live demonstrations every October. With the average carving taking roughly five hours over the course of two days, and with no one around to share in his interest, he works alone, competing with himself with each passing year. His main goal is to spark inspiration and motivate people into taking that dive into their creative side. Register for his class on Eventbrite.
If that isn’t enough, we will also have a special, spooky program from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the library called “Body Dowsing.” Local author and spiritual communicator Susan Murray-Miller will discuss the search for unmarked graves. I hope she doesn’t find anyBODY at the library!
Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
