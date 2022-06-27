SALT SPRINGVILLE — The Catskill Conservatory of Oneonta will present the 25th edition of its Quiet Concert for the Fourth and potluck supper at Windfall Dutch Barn at 2009 Clinton Road in the hamlet of Salt Springville, near Cherry Valley, at 4 p.m. Monday, July 4.
According to a media release, the annual event will resume following a two-year layoff during the pandemic.
The series is dedicated to the memory of the Barn’s benefactor Louise Porter Moore.
The pre-Revolutionary structure, now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was purchased by Moore, totally reconstructed by a volunteer members of the Salt Springfield Community Restoration, re-named Windfall, and dedicated in July 1976, in honor of the country’s Bicentennial.
The Catskill Conservatory began sponsoring free public chamber music concerts in 1976 and has presented nearly 200 events to-date, most of them highlighting music by living American composers. In a series of 67 concerts between 1976 to 1988, presented in conjunction with the New York State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, National Public Radio and numerous foundations and individual donors, many of the nation’s finest composers came to this remote location to introduce performances of their works and to share them with audiences.
The annual Independence Day celebration began following Moore’s death in 1997 and is dedicated to her patriotic spirit and her love of music and nature.
This year’s program is a tribute to the late Maestro Charles Schneider, who helped organize the early concerts at the Barn and performed there as pianist and conductor on numerous occasions, most recently in 2018.
Featured performers this year will be soprano Johana Arnold and pianist Kim Paterson, Alone Together: The Mollin-Clay Jazz Duo, pianist/composer Jeremy Wall and Steve Gorn, who plays the Bansuri, or bamboo flute.
Concertgoers are urged to bring a dish to share for the potluck supper. The Conservatory will provide table settings and beverages. The event is free and open to everyone, with neither tickets nor reservations required.
Call 607 263-5230 or visit windfalldutchbarn.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.