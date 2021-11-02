Reading histories can now be tracked

The latest new service at HML allows patrons to track their reading histories. This has been a long time coming because it is probably the single most requested service by patrons. I can’t tell you how often a patron has asked us what they read last in a book series and how disappointed they are when we have to tell them the information isn’t on their record. With our new service, we’ll be happy to help you.
This is an opt-in service. If you don’t opt-in, your checkout history will not be kept. You can opt in on your account page on the online catalog or by asking a clerk to modify your account. If you opt-in, your reading history will be kept just like Overdrive/Libby and Hoopla apps currently do.
Your reading history won’t include anything before you opted in and if you let your library card expire, your reading history will also be deleted. If an item is discarded from the library, it will be deleted from your account. You can’t selectively remove a single title from your history so if you decide to opt-in, it’s all or nothing.
Don’t forget that library records are confidential according to New York State law and if you choose to have your checkout history retained, the information will not be sold or offered to a third party. In fact, it takes a court order to release your confidential library records.
Last summer, as part of our Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program, youths registered to be wildlife correspondents.
Gifted with disposable cameras we asked them to take photographs of animals during their summertime adventures. They could also use our free Utica Zoo day pass to capture the more exotic animals that might inspire their inner photographer.
At the end of the summer, the cameras were returned and we had the film developed. FYI: It takes forever to develop real film. We finally got the prints back and have selected the best images to be displayed in the library. Thanks to a generous donation from Dorothy Scott Fielder, we had the in-house ability to enlarge the prints to a size appropriate for display. Stop by to see the world from the perspective of the younger set.
