Nikki Giovanni wrote a lyrical poem called “Winter” that describes how animals prepare for season. The last line reads “I collect books for the coming winter” which speaks volumes for the way so many of us prepare for the cold and dark months ahead. It’s time to get ready to tuck in with your stack of books, a hot drink, a fire in the fireplace and cozy handmade quilt.
I especially enjoy having the time to make things and the new craft books are so inspiring. Our new cookbooks will fill your home with delight for many months. Even if I don’t bake that dessert or make that complex Fair Isle sweater, I can spend hours flipping through the pages; entranced by the possibilities.
I often spend the winter months planning for the spring and summer. You can check out one of several books that will help you master a new craft. “Canoecraft: An Illustrated Guide to Fine Woodstrip Construction” by Ted Moore will show you how to build a beautiful, modern canoe that can be built by anyone with a minimum of woodworking skills.
“How to Build Dry-Stacked Stone Walls: Design and Build Walls, Bridges and Follies Without Mortar” by John Shaw-Rimmington will awe you with design possibilities while showing you how to correctly build a wall. The book is full of beautiful photographs that walk you through the important principles of dry stone masonry.
If you’re going to “go big,” reach for “The Owner-Built Log House: Living in Harmony with Your Environment” by B. Allen MacKie. The author’s most treasured wish is to reproduce the life and style of the pioneers and in this new edition, he builds on his original work with two additional log home plans. You’ll find more than builder advice in this one though. MacKie also addresses issues such as building ecologically and harvesting trees.
If you’re like me, while you’re snuggled up reading, you have a hot beverage at hand. For fellow connoisseurs, I recommend checking out “Tea: History, Terroirs, Varieties.” It is an updated edition of the acclaimed world’s best tea book. The new information includes the changing tastes of tea drinkers, developments in production, the impact of climate change, and the expanded and more highly developed tea market.
“The World Atlas of Coffee: From Beans to Brewing-Coffees Explored, Explained and Enjoyed” by James Hoffmann will take you on a global tour of coffee-growing countries. It shows where coffee is grown, the people who grow it and the cultures in which it is a way of life. It also covers processing, grades, and the consumer and modern culture of coffee.
And while we’re dreaming, I recommend you check out “The Jeweler’s Directory of Gemstones: A Complete Guide to Appraising and Using Precious Stones from Cut and Color to Shape and Settings” by Judith Crowe. This is a well-illustrated reference for anyone who wants to know more about gemstone sources, grading, settings, cutting, faceting, gemstone groups, appraising, and most importantly, spotting synthetics and fakes.
And don’t forget our gorgeous collection of art books funded by a generous bequest from John Van Steenburg. Every year, new, beautifully illustrated and educational books that highlight an artist or artistic genre are purchased. These beauties make great coffee table books and sometimes are the perfect break from a hectic holiday schedule.
Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
