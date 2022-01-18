Reading simply for the joy of it

I’ve come across a number of reading challenges this month and want to go on record as saying that I’m not playing. I read when and what I want to read and choose titles based on recommendations, reviews and mood. I don’t get a sense of accomplishment by completing a list. I read for the joy of reading and I don’t want anything to complicate that.
It is a new year and no, I don’t make resolutions but I call these book recommendations “New Year, New You.”
“The Power of Strangers: the benefits of connecting in a suspicious world” by Joe Keohane will take you through an inquiry into our shared history. This book offers surprising insights into our social and political moment and responds by saying that if strangers seem to be the problem, that history, data and science show us that they are actually our solution.
“Sway: unravelling unconscious bias” by Pragya Agarwal is an eye-opener. Experiments have shown that our brains categorize people by race in less than one-tenth of a second, about 50 milliseconds before determining sex. In “Sway,” Agarwal uncovers the science behind our unintentional biases.
“How to Do the Work: recognize your patterns, heal from your past, and create your self” by Nicole LePera was written when a clinical psychologist became frustrated by the limitations of traditional psychotherapy. She developed a philosophy of mental, physical and spiritual wellness to equip people to heal themselves.
“Four Thousand Weeks: time management for mortals” by Oliver Burkeman is a lively philosophical guide to time and time management. He sets aside superficial efficiency solutions in favor of reckoning with and finding joy in the finitude of human life.
“Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics: a 10% happier how-to book” by Dan Harris is a follow up to the ABC News anchor’s first book on meditation. Harris used to think that meditation was for people who collect crystals, play Ultimate Frisbee, and use the word “Namaste” without irony. His journey to becoming one of the most public proponents of meditation led to this book that tackles myths, misconceptions and self-deceptions.
“Body Talk: how to embrace your body and start living your best life” by Katie Sturino is a treatise about how much time you’d have if you didn’t spend so much of it body shaming yourself. Sturino is the influencer and founder of Megababe Beauty so if you need help with body positivity then this is the book for you.
