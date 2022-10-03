We’ve come to expect a large number of summer book releases, but this fall is also proving to have some great books. New this week, you’ll find the following books hot off the press.
“Spice Kitchen” by Ariel Fox is a beautiful cookbook with healthy Latin and Caribbean cuisine. It is a compilation of 110 recipes from a Hell’s Kitchen winner and award-winning chef who takes a healthier approach to cuisines that are often underrepresented in cookbooks. Fox made a decision to change her lifestyle, learn about nutrition, and get in the greatest shape of her life while continuing to enjoy the food she grew up eating.
“Boards and Spreads” by Yasmin Fahr takes the charcuterie board to a new level. The book doesn’t tell you how to put cheese et al on a board, but instead shows how to create a variety of meals and snacks to share on a board. It has 65 recipes for dinners, appetizers, breakfasts, snacks and more. Whether you want to make a snack for two, or a huge grazing board for a crowd, this book will show you how.
Neil deGrasse Tyson has a new book called “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.” In it he shares his perspectives on war, politics, religion, truth, beauty, gender, and race with a sense of unity for the world. He expresses how science sees the world and provides an antidote to much of what divides us.
Kate Atkinson’s “Shrines of Gaiety” will appeal to her fans and readers who love historical fiction. It’s set in 1926 London in a world still recovering from the Great War. It’s a time of glittering nightlife where girls sell dances for a shilling to starlets, foreign dignitaries, and gangsters. But there’s a dark underbelly behind the dazzling life. If Atkinson lives up to her reputation, this one will be a great read.
Bestselling author C.J. Box has a new Cassie Dewell novel called “Treasure State.” Private Investigator Dewell’s latest case has her on the hunt for a con man who has disappeared to Montana, the treasure state. On top of that, another client says he created a poem that leads to a buried treasure. But he didn’t hire Dewell to find the treasure. He hired her to find him.
James Patterson teamed up with Emily Raymond to write a YA novel, “The Girl in the Castle.” The premise is complicated as one Hannah lives a harsh existence in 1347, and the other Hannah is in Belman Psychiatric Hospital in present day NYC. Hannah is told in the psych hospital that she’s having hallucinations and delusions, but she knows that she’s actually the 1347 Hannah and must travel back in time to save her sister.
If you loved Madeline Miller’s “Circe and Song of Achilles,” try “Ithaca” by Claire North. It is the story of Penelope of Ithaca, wife of Odysseus and the choices of the abandoned women on the island. The story is told from the women’s perspective and Penelope knows that only through cunning, wit, and her trusted circle of maids can she maintain the peace needed for the kingdom to survive.
