Religion column: Easter, the most important celebration

Easter is a Christian celebration, more important than Christmas. Yikes you say; can that really be true? If so, why? Let me explain the reasoning for this provocative statement.
Easter is often associated with egg hunts. We must not miss the connection; eggs were intended to symbolize new life. New life has everything to do with Christianity, specifically with the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The heart of the Easter celebration, importantly also at the heart of Christianity, is the event of the Resurrection of Christ. The Apostle Paul stated this way: “For if the dead are not raised, then Christ has not been raised either. And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ are lost. If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are of all people most to be pitied.” 1 Corinthians 15:16-19.
Without Christ’s Resurrection, Christmas is just another birth and Christ was just another martyr. His would be just another routine death, like every other human death, lacking the power to alter anything. If no resurrection, as Paul stated, We who believe in Christ are “most to be pitied.” We all remain without hope beyond the grave.
Taking a step back, each of us must understand that either the Resurrection of Christ did or it did not occur. There is no middle ground. The answer to this simple question is a total game changer. If true, it becomes a pivotal event to all of reality. It is a proof of the supernatural, the existence of God. It becomes a celebration of celebrations!
Just like any event in the past, at which we were not present, did it really happen? Let us exam some of the support for this event.
No reasonable historian denies the existence of Jesus of Nazareth. There is ample non-biblical support for his life, and even his death by crucifixion at the hands of the Romans. The game changing issue is the Resurrection from the dead. Did it happen? Was Lincoln assassinated? You and I missed both of these events; what are the grounds for us to believe them?
I will admit that Jesus’ Resurrection is more atypical than the assassination of Lincoln, but recall in his lifetime, Jesus did many miraculous things and made many audacious claims. As CS Lewis once wrote, he (Jesus) was either a liar, a lunatic or Lord. This final event, the Resurrection, which he did predict, was the most remarkable of events. Most have seen and believe in miraculous events. As a matter of fact, we make statements like “that is amazing,” or “that is a miracle.” Our thinking can have space for the Resurrection of an amazing man, so let us continue.
Neither Rome nor the Jewish establishment could produce the body of Jesus. Had a body been displayed, it would have demonstrated a hoax, allowing the status quo that they enjoyed and desired to maintain. Rather, despite threats and persecution of the eyewitnesses, there persisted a cataclysmic change in people’s thinking and living. Witnesses were willing to die because of what they saw in the Resurrection. The power of this event literally changed the first century world and the world ever since.
The writings regarding this event are primary source history. In other words, witnesses who were involved with the events recorded the events. Unlike Alexander the Great, for whom most knowledge was written 300 years after his life, Christ’s Resurrection had primary source authors whose lives were changed. Each record has variation, confirming they are not just copies. Details may vary slightly, as with any eyewitness report, but the Resurrection and interaction with the previously dead Jesus is the same in each account.
Recall Paul, the church persecutor, and James and Thomas; they were all skeptics until they became eyewitness of the resurrected Christ. From that point forward, their lives were utterly changed. Their personal contact with the Resurrection event changed how they viewed life, to the point of willingness to suffer and even die if necessary. Eyewitnesses, not just fiction and rumors helped change the world.
Have we given enough thought to what the return of Christ from the dead really means in our daily lives now? Often we are worried and concerned about life. We fear scarcity, war and now coronavirus. If life does not end at death, might we live differently here and now? Without the Resurrection, we all remain without a future, purpose or hope beyond the grave. Please reconsider what the Resurrection of Christ means to life today!
Edmonds is an elder at Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville.
