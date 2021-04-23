Religion column: Faith can help shape, meet expectations

As we look to tomorrow, we often have an idea how we think it will unfold. This idea about tomorrow, when held closely, can be called an expectation. The dictionary definition of expectation is a strong belief that something will happen in a predetermined way. When this anticipation is held too closely, we experience significant disappointment when things are not as we expected. Many find themselves so frequently disappointed by their expectations that recovery from the negative experience is difficult. One’s repeated past disappointments begin to color one’s view of the future. Negativity can quickly become the outlook on tomorrow. We might refer to this growing negative outlook as sorrow, sadness or depression.
Effectively dealing with difficulties and disappointments of life is very important. Even in this age of scientific and technologic advances, modern Americans find themselves with increasing discontentment, mood disorders, addiction and suicide. Might it be that we are not effectively dealing with our expectations?
Accurate expectations arise from accurate understandings. We must accurately understand life and all it entails to hold and operate on accurate expectations of life. An accurate description of something is referred to as true, or truth. We need truth about life to navigate daily life. Without truth, we operate on false ideas or assumptions, which lead to false expectations and increased disappointment.
How can faith in Christ help us in this area of our expectations? There are many facets to faith in Christ that can help reduce the sense of despair from unmet expectations. However, it is not just a simple prayer; rather, it requires an alternate way of viewing life. Our worldview must be based on truth and not inaccurate ideas.
The starting point for the most accurate view of life is to understand there is a God (Genesis 1:1). Without God there can be no expectation. If life just appeared, it is guided by pointless blind indifference. Chemical reactions would then have total control. Life could have no actual goals if there was no intention at the start. Human input would be only a chemical reaction, not a choice. Chemical reactions in themselves have no intended purpose (by the way, why do chemical reactions follow any “rules” in a random world? Hmmm). God renders us a purpose beyond our chemicals and now our expectations can begin to take a more accurate shape.
A second fundamental fact may seem obvious to most, but needs review. I am not God, therefore, not in charge. Despite being seemingly obvious, we often think we can control tomorrow and tomorrow should be as I desire it to be. This creates very wrong expectations. A more accurate understanding is that I am asked only to control my own heart and its desires and outputs. Not having the responsibility to control tomorrow or others, makes my task in life much simpler. My expectations for tomorrow become more realistic and attainable.
Another fundamental understanding that can impact expectations is that I do not control God. He is not my Genie. God is not obligated to do as I wish, even if my wishes are honorable and good. Jesus taught us to pray “thy kingdom come and thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven” (Matthew 6:10). Let that sink into our expectation management. In times of disappointment or suffering, it is often very hard to imagine or even trust that God has a better plan.
Jesus not only taught us to accept God’s plan over ours, but also taught us to expect trouble in this life (John 16:33). He even went so far as to say the trouble would accelerate as time goes into the future (Matthew 24:6-25). Jesus was concerned that our expectation might be inappropriate. Unrealistic expectations in life lead only to disappointment and desperation.
When referring to the expected troubles of life, Jesus also offered us the comforting fact that He did overcome the problems (John 16:33). We all see and know that day has not yet arrived and problems remain. This is clearly not Heaven. However, He has promised to one-day make ALL things right (Revelations 21:1-2). In Him we will join the victory over even the problem of death (1 Corinthians 15:56-7). Faith in Christ increases our understanding of life. It then reorders our perspectives and therefore our expectations.
The situations of life may not change, but our expectation is a hope with certainty in the midst of our difficulties.
Edmonds is an elder at Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville.
