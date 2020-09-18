Religion Column: God’s followers expected to be merciful

Blessed are the Merciful, for they shall obtain mercy is from Matthew 5:7. It comes from the mouth of Jesus, as he taught the multitudes on a beautiful mountainside overlooking the Sea of Galilee.
Mercy is not something that is earned, but given; given from the hand of God to those who sincerely come to him in personal faith.
Mercy is a defining attribute of God, and he expects his followers to model this mercy in their dealings with others.
The Bible does not skimp when it comes to speaking about the subject of mercy.
Proverbs 3:3-4: Let not mercy and truth forsake you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart, and so find favor and high esteem in the sight of God and man.
Lamentations 3:22: It is because of the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed; great is thy faithfulness.
Psalm 145:8-9: The Lord is gracious and full of compassion, slow to anger and great in mercy. The Lord is good to all, and his tender mercies are over all his works.
How should we, those who have experienced the mercy of God in a personal relationship of faith, react to our neighbors and fellow citizens?
When we see people who are struggling with life the best they can, maybe having different concerns and pressures and values, do we respond in mercy? Do we even see these needy people, or are we too busy with our own lives to see the plight of others around us?
This is what we should see if we have eyes of mercy. We should see the anger, hurt, lashing out, vulnerable, sick and struggling and we should extend love and mercy.
Mercy must have feet, feet that react to pain and suffering.
Mercy differentiates between the actions of an individual and the worth of that same individual, and loves because that person is valuable, made in the image of the creator.
When treated unfairly like Jesus, mercy cries out, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” When abused and dying like Stephen, mercy cries out, “Lord, lay not this sin to their charge.”
Mercy sings and praises God at midnight after an unjust beating and jailing like Paul and Silas in the Philippian jail.
Jesus Christ demonstrated the greatest act of mercy in history by dying for the sin of the world. John 3:16: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life. Ephesians 2:4: But God, who is rich in mercy, because of his great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved).
Christ knew our need and chose to get involved by coming to earth, bearing our sin and shame, and finally, dying on the cross for crimes he did not commit.
This God, great in mercy, now requires us to demonstrate our love for him in acting with mercy toward our fellow man.
Micah 6:8: He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you, but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.
Seeing the smile of a stranger after a merciful act should give us great satisfaction.
Offering the forgiveness of God to one without hope should give us great delight.
And knowing that one day we will be in the presence of the merciful one should give us great fulfillment.
Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy.
Steve Estes, pastor of the West Davenport Free Baptist Church, delivered this message to his parishioners last Sunday, Sept. 13.
