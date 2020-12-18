Religion Column: Preparing for coming of Christ; call to faith

Sunday marks the fourth Sunday of Advent. Advent is a time of preparation. It is a time of getting ready. The Latin derivative of the word Advent means literally “to come.” During the four advent Sundays we focus our attention on the coming of Christ into our world. We consider the words of the prophets and their expectations for the coming messiah. We ponder the meaning also of the texts in the New Testament in Luke 21: 25 – 36 that speaks of Christ’s return to rule, to judge, and to save at the end of time.
We live in a time surrounded by signs. Signs are important. Imagine trying to navigate your car in an area unknown to you without signs or your GPS? Signs keep us aware of our surroundings; they help with directions and they even help us keep safe by offering warning to us.
Go back with me to the year 1941. Two American soldiers manning a radar observed something unusual on their radar screen. Thinking what they had seen on radar was planes on maneuvers from California, they said, “Don’t worry about it.”
But they should have worried about it. What these two soldiers had seen were the first signs of 353 planes on their way to Pearl Harbor. A very critical sign was missed. And a tragic, devastating attach took place on Dec. 7, 1941.
In our scripture passage, Jesus notes that there are signs that will precede the coming of the “Son of Man” These signs will cause people to be terrified. The world will experience an unprecedented state of chaos. Things will be out of control.
It is a disturbing passage that reflects what we are going through with these events that have been happening here and around the world now.
The COVID-19 pandemic, racial tensions, violence and natural disasters are all making our world out of control.
Yet, notice what he says about these events. First, he says, in verse 28 “when these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.” Did you hear what he is saying? Does that sound like he is trying to frighten us? He doesn’t say “Duck! — run for cover. Go crazy with fear! “He says “…your redemption is drawing near. “I’ve never been very good at mixing faith with fear. Especially during Advent.
When we see the world going crazy, we will know that the kingdom of God is nearby.
Do you know what the kingdom of God is? It is a world of economic justice and peace, where nations beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks, every family has its own vine and fig tree, and no one is to live in fear.”
To me, that sounds like a great to place to live. A place where “no one is made to live in fear.”
Does that mean no more cancer? No more foreclosures of homes? Nobody unemployed? No more war? No more sickness? No more pain? Sign me up.
We are such a fearful people. When many, many lives died from Ebola, 9-11, Isis, and now this COVID-19 virus, you would have thought the world was and is going to end. We live in a time when there is more hope for people who are sick than has ever been before, but we are more fearful of disease than any generation before us.
And, we worry about the economy. Certainly, the recession has caused us to tighten our belts a bit, but the truth is that we live in homes twice the size of those our parents lived in, yet somehow, we have got the idea that the whole economy is going to collapse. Watching the cable news, you would think the whole world is going to collapse. Well, good if it is! To paraphrase Jesus “when we see the world going crazy, we’ll know that the kingdom of God is near.”
Finally, the call for Advent is not a call for fear, but a call to faith. Of course, there will always be bad things happening in the world, but do not despair. It is under God’s control. And God will never forsake us nor leave us…. If we will trust him.
His final word to us “Be on the watch…” That is to be our attitude this Advent. This is a season for waiting on tiptoe. Our redemption is drawing near. The kingdom is drawing near. Christ’s words will never die. You can trust his promises forever. Therefore, “be always on watch.”
Rev. Palada is pastor of Northfield Community Church in Walton.
