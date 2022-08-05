Chapel to feature outdoor services, concert
TODDSVILLE — Community Bible Chapel, an independent, non-denominational chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville, will present a three-week series of outdoor services starting Sunday, Aug. 14, with a 10:30 a.m. worship service followed by a make-your-own tacos and sundaes picnic. At 1 p.m., a concert with singer-songwriter Sherry Anne, will be held.
According to a media release, emphasis is being placed on the community aspect of Community Bible Chapel with the series of outdoor services and activities. “We are excited to start with a picnic and concert that will gently, but enthusiastically, share the Gospel message of fellowship through food, song, and a musical message of hope for anyone facing any challenge,” Pastor Jack Klosheim noted in the release.
Sherry Anne, who was born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, shares messages of unconditional love and overcoming life’s obstacles. Her ministry encompasses music and speaking engagements designed to be inspirational while delivering messages related to God’s mercy and saving grace to diverse audiences in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
All are welcome and may bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Call 607-547-9764 or visit www.communitybiblechapel.com for more information.
Bible school week to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — The United Methodist Church at 111 Main St. in Worcester, will host a daily Vacation Bible School for children 5 to 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. The theme is Food Truck Party, On a Roll with God!
Events will take place in the social hall. A light supper will be served each evening after which children will participate in crafts, games, bible stories and music. Make-your-own sundaes will be included with Friday’s activities.
Call 607-397-9340 for more information.
