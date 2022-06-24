Area church to host Bible School week
WEST ONEONTA — The West Oneonta Baptist Church at 2845 County Road 8, will host a “Monumental Vacation Bible School” from 9 a.m. until noon the week of June 27 to July 1.
According to a media release, during Monumental, children will explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into Bible learning activities, sing songs, play teamwork building games and make treats.
Each day will conclude with a canyon closing designed to get everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily at 11:30 a.m.
Monumental is for children and students age 3 through sixth grade.
Call 607-434-12158 for more information.
