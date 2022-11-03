DELHI — A screening of the documentary film “Why Beauty Matters” by the late British philosopher Sir Roger Scruton will be held at Canon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi, at 2:30 p.m., Sunday Nov. 13.
A discussion will follow led by poet and writer Marly Youmans; publisher, public historian, and historic preservationist Maureen Krueger; neurologist Michael Miller; and the Rev. Father James Krueger, an Orthodox priest.
According to a media release, the event is sponsored by Cloud-Bearing Mountain Christian Retreat and Saint Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church in Bovina.
“Why Beauty Matters” presents an argument for the importance of beauty in art and lives, and explores what is and is not beautiful, regardless of its beholder.
Scruton contends that beauty has been systematically disappearing from our world. It is being replaced by a kind of expression that seeks to disturb and break moral taboos, to assert individualism, appeal to the novel, and to show the ugliness of our world without reference to what is beautiful and redemptive. As described by Scruton, “The great artists of the past were aware that human life is full of chaos and suffering, but, they had a remedy for this and the name of that remedy was beauty. The beautiful work of art brings consolation in sorrow and affirmation in joy. It shows human life to be worthwhile.”
Call 607-326-0052, email info@cbmountain.org, or visit www.cbmountain.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.