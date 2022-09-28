Aide to Ukraine to be discussed
DELANCEY — The Central Delaware Trinity Covenant will host a free-will offering presentation focused on efforts to help orphans and displaced families in war-torn Ukraine at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at DeLancey United Presbyterian Church at 444 County Route 2 in DeLancey.
According to a media release, the Rev. Dr. Robert Gamble, a Presbyterian minister, will speak about This Child Here, his organization that works in the cities Odessa, Izmail and Vylkove.
A question-and-answer period and reception will follow.
Masks are encouraged. The church is accessible with a ramp in back of the church.
Central Delaware Trinity Covenant includes DeLancey United Presbyterian, Hamden Presbyterian and West Delhi United Presbyterian churches.
Visit thischildhere.org for more information about the organization.
