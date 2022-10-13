Silent retreat to be held at monastery
Calvary Hill Ministries will sponsor a silent retreat at Mt. Savior Monastery in Pine City from Nov. 18 to 20.
According to a media release, participants will be able to immerse themselves in the Liturgy of the Hours along with the monks at the monastery and engage in Centering Prayer time or practice their own self-guided retreat.
Meals will be provided. The fee is $30.
Call 607-432-4926 or email calvaryhillretreat@yahoo.com for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.