Reopening plans begin to unfold

The Four County Library System Steering Committee has been meeting weekly to develop recommendations for the best way to begin providing library services. Reopening is dependent upon the implementation of specific protocols required by the state. First, each library must complete a Business Reopening Safety Plan and keep it on file in the building. Personal Protective Equipment must be made available to employees at no cost to them.
Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for library materials and the building must be implemented according to recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Northeast Document Conservation Center. A plan must be developed for the protection of staff and patrons, including social distancing and reduction in workplace density. A process must be developed to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms daily. A process must be put into place to notify public health officials, staff, and the public in the event of a confirmed case among library staff or persons known to have used library services, and to cooperate with contact tracing efforts. It is noted that process through the phases will be halted or reversed if confirmed COVID-19 cases are found in staff or patrons.
These requirements have been met and HML has brought staff back on a staggered basis and in separate areas of the building.
Library book drops are open for returns and all recommended guidelines for quarantining materials for 72 hours as recommend by the NEDCC will be followed.
The next chapter in the reopening plan will be to offer curb-side pick-up of library materials which begins this week. Patrons will not have access to library buildings during this stage. All returns must be placed in the outside book return boxes and will be taken to quarantine for three days before being discharged. Patrons can place holds on material at HML and you will be called to schedule a pick-up time. All staff members are working on a plan to allow pick-up with no contact so that everyone stays safe.
We’ve missed all of you and look forward to seeing you again!
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
