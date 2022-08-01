YERDON
Three generations of the descendants of Floyd and Myrtle Putnam Yerdon held their 74th annual picnic at the Oriole Road Social Club on Sunday, July 17.
Barbecued roast pork, beef, and turkey was prepared by Rodney Yerdon, assisted by Keith McCarty. After the meal an auction was held and photos and memories were shared.
The most senior family member present was James Madison, son of the late Ray and Edna (Yerdon) Madison and the youngest present was Issac Wooden (great-grandson of the late George and Flossie Yerdon), son of Kim (Yerdon) Wooden of Oneonta. Traveling the farthest distance was Jim and Althea Madison of Methuen, Massachusetts. Other relatives attending were from Cherry Valley, East Springfield, Cobleskill, Middlefield, Oneonta and West Winfield.
It was noted that there were three deaths during the year, Margaret Yerdon on Jan. 18, Raymond Yerdon on April 15, and Janet Yerdon on July 6; and one marriage, Bryce and Abby Wooden on Aug. 14.
The reunion committee included Rodney and Donna Yerdon and Keith and Janet (Yerdon) McCarty who will continue for the 75th reunion to be held next year on July 16.
