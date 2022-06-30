Reunion organized for Otego alumni
OTEGO — The Alumni Association of Otego Central School will have its annual reunion at the Otego Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, July 9. A social hour at 11 a.m. will be followed by a business meeting at noon.
A picnic lunch will follow the business meeting. Members are requested to bring a covered dish to share, their table service and beverage. Alcoholic beverages will be be allowed.
Members are encouraged to bring memorabilia to share with others.
Call Mary Gillingham Butler at 607-988-2613 for more information.
