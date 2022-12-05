As the days grow shorter and gloomier, it’s time to cozy up our environments. I have a strict “after Thanksgiving” stance on holiday decorations but the time is here. The festivities of the season are in full swing and I hope the twinkle lights and greenery bring a sense of warmth to you when you visit the library.
Thanks to a generous donation from Dolores Noonan and a state grant, the library vestibule has been updated. The new doors, flooring, lights, and tables go a long way toward saying welcome as you enter. This month we’ve added wreaths from the Oneonta Federated Garden Club and lights that twinkle for added warmth.
The staff all learned how to make origami snowflakes and they are displayed throughout the building as well.
One of our favorite activities is to decorate the bookcase endcaps with the many types of holidays that are celebrated in December. Come have a look and vote for your favorite. The staff member with the most votes will win a major award!
The real Santa Claus will be at the library at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Children will hear a holiday classic read by St. Nick followed by cookies and hot chocolate, and a craft. I’m very excited to announce that the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble will provide music and activities. Last year we held the event outside but we plan to move back indoors this year. If it snows, Santa can’t wait to be the first to go down the new sledding hill!
The library staff decided to decorate a tree for the Festival of Trees last weekend. The theme of our tree was, of course, reading. We made snowflake ornaments from pages of books. We made little, tiny book ornaments with books that have library in the title, and the paper chain garland is also made from pages of a book. I may be biased, but I think it was a beautiful tree.
The library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, and will close at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
