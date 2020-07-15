Farmers’ Market coupon books valued at $20 were made available starting Tuesday, July 14, to income-eligible seniors 60 and older starting from the county Offices for the Aging in Otsego and Delaware.
According to a media release, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets will provide one booklet containing five checks for $4 each to be used by eligible seniors at participating farmers’ markets.
Seniors must have a monthly income at or below $1,968 for a one-person household or $2,658 for a two-person household to be eligible to receive the checks.
Checks will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. While checks are good anywhere in New York, consumers are reminded that not all farmers at farmers’ markets will accept them. OFA will provide a list of participating markets when checks are distributed.
Checks will be available at the following Otsego County sites:
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
Morris Farmers’ Market in Guy Rathbone Park at 117 Main St. from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 16; Aug. 6.
Nader Towers at 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, July 22; Aug. 12.
Oneonta Heights at 1 Silver Ave., from 10:30 a.m. until noon July 15; Aug. 5.
Richfield Springs Farmers’ Market in Spring Park on Main Street from 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 16; Aug. 6.
Patrons must wear masks when picking up checks.
Call 607-547-4232 for more information.
In Delaware County, eligible seniors may stop at 97 Main St. in Delhi or call Yvonne Brock at 607-832-5750 to make alternate arrangements and for more information.
Coupons will expire on Nov. 30.
