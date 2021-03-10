SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School will have Universal Pre-K and Kindergarten registration days for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 31 and April 1.
Children must be 4 on or before Dec. 1, to be eligible for UPK and 5 by that date to start kindergarten.
Items that need to be brought to registration include the child’s birth certificate, proof of residence and immunization record.
Parents who have not received a registration packet in the mail and those who have questions are instructed to call the elementary school office at 607-674-7336.
