SOUTH KORTRIGHT CENTRAL SCHOOL
Parents interesting in registering their children for the fall term of pre-kindergarten or kindergarten at South Kortright Central School are asked to call 607-538-9111, ext. 304.
It is required that by Dec. 1, children be 5 to attend kindergarten and 4 to attend pre-kindergarten.
ROXBURY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Roxbury Central School will have pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration on Tuesday, April 27, for the 2021-22 school year.
Parents of children born on or before Dec. 1, 2017, are asked to call the guidance office at 607-326-4151, ext. 2019, as soon as possible to schedule an appointment.
UNATEGO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Kindergarten registration in the Unatego Central School District for the fall term is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30.
Documents needed include the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, custody papers, if applicable, and proof of residency (physical address, no post office boxes) along with the packet that was sent by mail.
Parents may register by emailing smaruszewski@unatego.stier.org, mailing the Unatego Central School, 2641 State Highway 7, P.O. Box 483, Otego, NY 13825, Attn: Sherry Maruszewski, or by fax to 607-988-1050.
Parents may also drop off their packets at the Unatego Junior-High School security entrance from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
A child must be at least 5 years old on or before Dec. 1, to be eligible for kindergarten.
A child who turns 6 on or before Dec. 1, must attend school in September 2021.
According to a media release, it is important that all children be registered for the 2021–22 kindergarten program.
Any parents who did not received a letter and packet about registration or have questions are instructed to call District Registrar Sherry Maruszewski at 607-988-5097.
