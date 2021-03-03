STAMFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Kindergarten
Parents of children living in the Stamford Central School District who will be 5 years old by Dec. 1, may register their children to begin kindergarten in September.
Parents are instructed to call 607-652-7301, ext. 0, by Friday, March 26, with the child’s name, address and date of birth. Kindergarten screenings will be scheduled at a later date.
Pre-Kindergarten
Stamford Central School is taking names of children for the joint Universal Pre-Kindergarten program for the fall. Children in Stamford and Jefferson school districts who will be 4 years old by Dec. 1, are eligible. Interested parents are instructed to call their school district by Friday March 26. The telephone number for Jefferson Central School is 607-652-7821 and for Stamford Central School the number is 607-652-7301, ext. 0.
MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL PRE-K
Morris Central School is accepting applications for its Pre-K class for the 2021-22 school year.
Children must be 4 years old before Dec. 1, and live in the Morris Central School District.
The class is limited to 21 students and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Interested parents may call Elaine Parker at 607-263-6116 for more information by March 31.
