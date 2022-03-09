ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL
Kindergarten and pre-kindergarten registration will be held Tuesday, April 26, for the 2022-23 school year at Roxbury Central School.
District parents with pre-school children born on or before Dec. 1, 2018, are instructed to notify the guidance office at 607-326-4151, ext. 2019, as soon as possible to schedule an appointment.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL SCHOOL
A full day of pre-kindergarten is available to children in the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District who will be 4 on or before Dec. 1.
According to a media release, parents and guardians interested in the child-centered program are instructed to take the following steps.
Contact Michelle Johnson at mjohn son@cvscsd.org or 607-264-3265, ext. 507, to indicate their interest.
Attend the information meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in the school auditorium where pre-kindergarten staff will present an overview of the program and be available to answer questions.
Complete and return all registration materials received at the information meeting by Friday, May 20. Children cannot be registered without all the requested materials. Upon completion, a June screening date and time will be assigned to which children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
