UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL
WELLS BRIDGE — Kindergarten registration, previously scheduled for April 1, has been modified for Unatego Central School.
All documents that would’ve been brought to the school are to be emailed to District Registrar Sherry Maruszewski at smaruszewski@unatego.stier.org or mailed to Unatego Central School, 2641 State Highway 7, P.O. Box 483, Otego, NY 13825.
Contact Maruszewski at 607-988-5097 or email her for more information.
