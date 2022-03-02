STAMFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Kindergarten
Parents living in the Stamford Central School District who have children who will be 5 by Dec. 1, may register them to start school in September by calling 607-652-7301, ext. 0, by Friday, March 25, with their name, address and date of birth.
Pre-kindergarten
Stamford Central School is also taking names of children for the joint Universal Pre-kindergarten program for the fall term.
District children in Stamford and Jefferson who will be 4 by Dec. 1, are eligible.
Interested parents should call their school district by Friday, March 25. The telephone number at Stamford is 607-652-7301, ext. 0. The number at Jefferson Central School is 607-652-7821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.