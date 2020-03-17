UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL
WELLS BRIDGE — Kindergarten registration for children who will start school at Unatego Central School in September will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, in the high schools student services office.
Along with the packet they should have received parents will also need to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, custody papers — if applicable — and proof of residency, which needs to be a physical address.
Children must be 5 on or before Dec. 1 to be eligible for kindergarten. A child who turns 6 on or before Dec. 1, must attend school starting in September.
Parents unable to attend registration or who have not received a letter and packet about registration by mail are asked to call District Registrar Sherry Maruszewski at 607-988-5097.
Roxbury Central School
ROXBURY — Roxbury Central School will have pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration for the 2021 school year on April 22.
Parents of pre-school children born before Dec. 1, 2016, are asked to make an appointment with the guidance office at 607-326-4151, ext. 19, as soon as possible.
