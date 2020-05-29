Britney Davila, daughter of Angela Davila-Maxwell of Andes is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Andes Central School.
She was a member of the Academic Team and National Honor Society. She played flute in band and attended several All-County festivals, Honor Bands, Area All-State and NYSSMA events.
Davila served as president of her class for four years and held leadership positions in the Travel Club, Outdoor Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She served as a member of the Youth Climate Summit Planning Committee and was chosen to attend last year's Rotary Youth Leader Awards training program.
Following graduation, Davila will attend the University at Albany as a member of the Honors College to study psychology on a pre-med track.
Leandra Edelson, daughter of Michael and Judy Edelson of Andes is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Andes Central School.
Edelson participated in high school drama productions and played tennis since her sophomore year. Edelson was active in the school’s music program and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Following graduation, Edleson will attend Hofstra University in Hempstead and major in biological sciences.
