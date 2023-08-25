MILFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Laney Price is valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Milford Central School.
The daughter of Kenneth and Bronwen Price, she was involved in Student Government and the school’s Code of Conduct review. She was a member of the varsity soccer and track and field teams. She enrolled in college level courses in physics, calculus and English, as well as the New Visions Engineering program in her senior year. She was a member of both the National Technical Honor Society and National Honor Society.
Price plans to major in engineering at Syracuse University.
Jacob Burkhart is salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Milford Central School
The son of Kimberly and Jacob Burkhart, a three-sport scholar-athlete he was captain of the football, basketball, and baseball teams. As the “The Voice” of the school district, he provided daily morning announcements and reminders.
Burkhart was a member of the National Technical Honor Society and attended ONC BOCES.
Referred to as a leader in and out of the classroom, Burkhart volunteered to support the school, the local Milford community and remains a committed and active Hartwick Fire Department volunteer.
His plans are to attend SUNY Cobleskill in the fall.
MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
Madeline Louise Schiller is valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Morris Central School. She is the daughter of Matthew and Maura Schiller of New Lisbon.
A College and Careers for Every Student mentor, Schiller was also a member of Student Council, the Outdoor and Golf clubs and completed on the Laurens Trap team. She was also copy editor of the yearbook.
Her hobbies include baking and spending time with friends and family.
She has spent a number of her summers working at Gilbert Lake and also had a part-time job with the CROP program during the school year.
In the fall, Schiller is planning to attend Hartwick College to study business administration.
Carissa Jane Richards is salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Morris Central School. She is the daughter of Benjamin and Denise Richards, of Morris.
During her high school career, Richards served as captain of the varsity soccer, basketball and softball teams. A three-sport All-Star, Richards scored more than 1,000 career points in basketball.
The secretary of her class was co-editor of the school yearbook.
Richards enjoys playing basketball in the off season and works year-round a one of the family-owned businesses Spike’s Pizza and Grocery in Edmeston.
In the fall, Richards is planning to study engineering at Binghamton University.
