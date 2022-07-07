WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre will present award-winning banjoist, fiddle player, and singer Jake Blount at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
According to a media release, described as a specialist in the early folk music of Black Americans, Blount performs spirituals, blues, and string band repertoire.
Blount is half of the international touring duo Tui, a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize, and a two-time winner of the Appalachian String Band Music “Clifftop” Festival. Blount has performed at the Kennedy Center, the Newport Folk Festival, and numerous other venues across and beyond the United States.
His 2022 single, “The Man Was Burning,” released on Free Dirt Records, features a spectrum of Black roots music, from field recordings in penitentiaries to the electric guitar of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, all the way up to an updated modern sound that incorporates his acoustic skills with newfound affinities for electric guitar, looping, and digital processing.
Blount’s upcoming album, The New Faith, will be released in September as part of Smithsonian Folkways Recordings’ African American Legacy Series, in collaboration with the National Museum of African American History and Culture. An Afrofuturist concept album, The New Faith explores traditional Black religious music as it might exist post-climate crisis.
The indoor performance with limited seating encourages masks and/or social distancing.
Visit westkc.org to purchase advance tickets at $15 for WKC members or $20. Advance ticketing will close at midnight Saturday, July 8.
Walk-ups will be welcome if space permits. Ticket costs at the door will be $20 for WKC members, $25 for non-members, $10 for ages 9 to19. The box office will open at 6 p.m. and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Picnickers are welcome. There will not be a food vendor before the event.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
Visit westkc.org, call 607- 278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.