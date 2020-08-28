The Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services is seeking a candidate to fill a vacancy on its board of education.
According to a media release, BOCES districts were developed by the state Legislature in the 1950s to provide shared services to school districts.
ONC BOCES provides its 19 component school districts with a variety of educational and administrative services. ONC BOCES also provides the region with adult and continuing education.
ONC BOCES serves Andes, Charlotte Valley, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilboa-Conesville, Hunter-Tannersville, Jefferson, Laurens, Margaretville, Milford, Morris, Oneonta, Roxbury, Schenevus, South Kortright, Stamford, Windham-Ashland-Jewett and Worcester school districts.
The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES has a nine-member Board of Education.
The board meets monthly. Meeting locations alternate among the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford, the Northern Catskills Occupational Center in Grand Gorge and the ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center in Oneonta. During the coronavirus closures, meetings have been held by video conference.
Anyone who lives in any of the aforementioned districts who is interested in serving on the ONC BOCES Board of Education or would like more information, is asked to contact the ONC BOCES District superintendent’s office at 607-286-7715, ext. 2224, or aoliveri@oncboces.org by Friday, Sept. 4.
Preference must be given to candidates residing in the districts not already represented on the board. In The Daily Star coverage area those districts include Andes, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Edmeston, Jefferson, Milford, Morris, Schenevus, South Kortright and Worcester. They also include the districts of Hunter-Tannersville and Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
