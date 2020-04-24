One area school has named a Class of 2020 valedictorian and not one, but two salutatorians.
Alexandria Tsamis is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School. She is the daughter of Lefteri Tsamis and Jennifer Fernandez.
A member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, Tsamis participated in varsity outdoor track, junior varsity and varsity soccer and was involved with the Yearbook Club and Peer Tutoring.
Tsamis was a 4-H Legislative intern and summer intern at Sterling Insurance Company. She also worked with the Youth Ministry group at her church.
Tsamis plans to major in political science at Siena College in the fall.
Alyssa Pacatte, one of the two salutatorians of the Class of 2020 at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School, is the daughter of Ross and Kelly Pacatte.
A member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, Pacatte was a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Art Club and Varsity Club. She co-founded Agents of Positive Change and served on the Prom Planning Committee.
Pacatte participated in indoor soccer, refereed summer soccer, was employed at the Studio for Art and Craft and was a Girl Scout.
Pacatte plans to study childhood education with a concentration in Spanish at Pace University.
Hannah Richards, also salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School, is the daughter of Raymond and Giselle Richards.
A member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, Richards was a member of the Environmental Science Club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America and Newspaper Club. She also played junior varsity and varsity soccer.
Richards performed with the Band, Chorus, Select Choir and Choral Drama Club and participated in several ensembles with All-County Choir and Band, Area All-State Choir and Band, Hartwick Honor Band and New York State School Music Association. She is also a two-time winner of the Schoharie Valley Concert Band Donald Webster Solo Festival.
Richards also volunteers at her church by helping out with children’s church and the nursery and at her community food pantry.
Richards plans to attend SUNY Oneonta to study early childhood and childhood education in the fall.
